CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|615½
|615½
|615½
|615½
|+7¼
|Mar
|618
|622
|596¾
|598¾
|—15¾
|May
|617¾
|620¼
|598½
|600½
|—13½
|Jul
|610
|612¼
|593½
|595¾
|—11¾
|Sep
|611½
|613¾
|596¼
|598
|—11½
|Dec
|615¾
|619½
|603
|605¼
|—10¼
|Mar
|623
|625¼
|609¾
|611¾
|—10
|May
|616¾
|616¾
|606¾
|607¾
|—9
|Jul
|600¼
|603
|590½
|592¼
|—7¼
|Sep
|597
|597
|597
|597
|—1½
|Est. sales 71,028.
|Fri.'s sales 144,425
|Fri.'s open int 385,519,
|up 3,931
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|424¾
|429¾
|424½
|425
|+¾
|Mar
|423½
|428½
|421¼
|424
|+½
|May
|426½
|431¼
|424½
|426¾
|+¼
|Jul
|428¼
|433
|426¼
|428¼
|Sep
|414
|416
|411
|412½
|—1½
|Dec
|412½
|414
|409¾
|411¼
|—1
|Mar
|418
|419
|415¾
|416¾
|—1
|May
|420
|420
|417¼
|417¾
|—1
|Jul
|419¾
|419¾
|418
|418
|—
|½
|Sep
|396½
|396½
|396½
|396½
|+1½
|Dec
|395¾
|396¾
|394½
|394¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 107,634.
|Fri.'s sales 177,909
|Fri.'s open int 1,664,356,
|up 3,249
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|338¾
|342¾
|337½
|340
|+2
|May
|335¼
|338
|335¼
|338
|+2
|Jul
|331
|333
|331
|333
|+2½
|Est. sales 165.
|Fri.'s sales 641
|Fri.'s open int 4,591,
|up 162
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1164¾
|1173
|1161¼
|1164¼
|+3¾
|Mar
|1169½
|1178
|1166½
|1169½
|+3½
|May
|1170¾
|1179½
|1169
|1171¼
|+4
|Jul
|1170
|1178
|1167½
|1170¼
|+4¼
|Aug
|1150
|1156½
|1148
|1148½
|+3¼
|Sep
|1098½
|1100¾
|1095
|1095¼
|+2¼
|Nov
|1054½
|1059½
|1053
|1055¼
|+2½
|Jan
|1055
|1059¾
|1054
|1056
|+2½
|Mar
|1044¾
|1048
|1043½
|1045¼
|+1¾
|May
|1045¼
|1045¼
|1040½
|1041½
|+1
|Jul
|1043¾
|1043¾
|1041
|1041½
|+½
|Nov
|995
|997¼
|995
|997
|+2¾
|Est. sales 111,700.
|Fri.'s sales 233,130
|Fri.'s open int 940,720,
|up 6,355
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|38.31
|38.95
|38.31
|38.82
|+.58
|Mar
|38.11
|38.76
|38.11
|38.62
|+.56
|May
|37.84
|38.49
|37.84
|38.34
|+.51
|Jul
|37.73
|38.28
|37.73
|38.12
|+.46
|Aug
|37.54
|37.83
|37.54
|37.64
|+.44
|Sep
|36.80
|37.13
|36.80
|37.05
|+.45
|Oct
|36.15
|36.69
|36.14
|36.54
|+.47
|Dec
|36.17
|36.61
|36.01
|36.45
|+.44
|Jan
|36.30
|36.31
|36.21
|36.24
|+.45
|Mar
|35.80
|36.11
|35.80
|35.98
|+.44
|May
|35.90
|35.93
|35.74
|35.74
|+.40
|Jul
|35.77
|35.81
|35.54
|35.54
|+.31
|Aug
|35.71
|36.11
|35.71
|36.11
|+1.09
|Est. sales 60,833.
|Fri.'s sales 112,897
|Fri.'s open int 495,749,
|up 5,887
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|386.50
|386.50
|380.80
|380.80
|—3.30
|Jan
|382.70
|383.20
|377.30
|378.20
|—2.10
|Mar
|382.20
|384.00
|378.80
|379.50
|—1.90
|May
|383.40
|384.10
|379.50
|380.10
|—1.30
|Jul
|383.40
|384.10
|380.20
|380.70
|—.80
|Aug
|377.00
|377.10
|374.30
|374.70
|—.30
|Sep
|365.10
|365.10
|362.30
|362.60
|—1.10
|Oct
|352.20
|352.80
|349.70
|350.20
|—1.20
|Dec
|352.40
|352.40
|349.20
|349.60
|—1.40
|Jan
|349.40
|349.40
|346.80
|347.00
|—1.50
|May
|339.20
|339.20
|339.00
|339.00
|—2.10
|Jul
|339.90
|340.10
|339.90
|340.10
|—1.40
|Dec
|331.40
|331.40
|331.40
|331.40
|—.60
|Est. sales 36,791.
|Fri.'s sales 104,522
|Fri.'s open int 428,870,
|up 4,533