CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|666½
|674¾
|660¾
|661¼
|—6½
|May
|667¼
|674½
|661¾
|662¼
|—5¾
|Jul
|649½
|656
|645¾
|646½
|—4
|Sep
|648¼
|655½
|646
|646½
|—3¾
|Dec
|653¼
|660
|651¼
|651¾
|—3¼
|Mar
|660½
|664
|657¼
|657¾
|—1¾
|May
|649½
|649½
|646¾
|647
|—2
|Jul
|624
|626¾
|619¼
|619¼
|—4¾
|Est. sales 48,494.
|Wed.'s sales 147,647
|Wed.'s open int 444,342,
|up 3,444
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|521
|531½
|519¼
|525½
|+3½
|May
|522¾
|533¼
|521½
|527½
|+3½
|Jul
|517¾
|528¼
|516¼
|523
|+3¾
|Sep
|470
|478
|468¾
|474½
|+2¾
|Dec
|447¼
|454¼
|446
|450
|+1
|Mar
|453
|460¼
|452½
|456½
|+1¼
|May
|457½
|463½
|457½
|461
|+2
|Jul
|461¼
|466½
|461¼
|463¾
|+2½
|Sep
|424¾
|427
|424¾
|427
|+3½
|Dec
|406¾
|411½
|406½
|410¼
|+1¼
|May
|417¼
|417¼
|417¼
|417¼
|+¼
|Jul
|426
|426
|426
|426
|+3
|Est. sales 155,630.
|Wed.'s sales 395,939
|Wed.'s open int 1,904,855,
|up 11,331
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|363¾
|365
|361
|361½
|—2½
|May
|359¾
|361
|359
|359
|—
|¾
|Jul
|352¼
|352¼
|352¼
|352¼
|+½
|Est. sales 93.
|Wed.'s sales 570
|Wed.'s open int 4,897,
|up 176
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1369
|1387
|1365½
|1373½
|+4
|May
|1366¾
|1384¾
|1363½
|1371½
|+4¼
|Jul
|1350
|1367¼
|1347¾
|1355¼
|+3½
|Aug
|1311¼
|1323
|1308¾
|1310¾
|—
|½
|Sep
|1221
|1230
|1217
|1220
|—1
|Nov
|1167¾
|1180
|1166¼
|1169¾
|—2
|Jan
|1164
|1172½
|1160½
|1163½
|—1¾
|Mar
|1128¾
|1140¼
|1128¼
|1132
|—1¾
|May
|1118½
|1126
|1118
|1120¾
|—1
|Jul
|1113
|1121¼
|1111
|1118
|+4½
|Nov
|1037¾
|1047¾
|1037¼
|1038
|—
|½
|Est. sales 117,642.
|Wed.'s sales 309,580
|Wed.'s open int 942,599,
|up 773
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|42.52
|43.19
|42.32
|42.89
|+.35
|May
|41.92
|42.52
|41.72
|42.25
|+.33
|Jul
|41.40
|41.85
|41.10
|41.62
|+.35
|Aug
|40.22
|40.91
|40.18
|40.65
|+.31
|Sep
|39.33
|39.92
|39.33
|39.86
|+.49
|Oct
|38.45
|39.10
|38.45
|38.81
|+.32
|Dec
|38.11
|38.81
|38.06
|38.49
|+.24
|Jan
|37.81
|38.37
|37.81
|38.19
|+.26
|Mar
|37.40
|37.96
|37.36
|37.88
|+.33
|May
|37.18
|37.49
|37.18
|37.49
|+.27
|Jul
|36.93
|37.43
|36.93
|37.43
|+.42
|Est. sales 48,516.
|Wed.'s sales 140,339
|Wed.'s open int 462,904
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|442.40
|447.00
|440.50
|442.00
|—.40
|May
|438.30
|443.00
|436.90
|438.60
|+.20
|Jul
|435.00
|439.30
|433.10
|434.60
|+.20
|Aug
|420.60
|426.00
|420.40
|421.50
|+.20
|Sep
|402.90
|407.40
|402.90
|404.00
|+.10
|Oct
|386.30
|389.50
|385.00
|386.40
|—.30
|Dec
|382.50
|386.50
|382.00
|383.10
|—1.00
|Jan
|378.60
|381.20
|378.60
|380.00
|Mar
|370.20
|371.00
|367.10
|369.00
|+.10
|May
|363.40
|363.40
|363.40
|363.40
|—.90
|Sep
|351.00
|351.00
|351.00
|351.00
|—1.20
|Est. sales 37,344.
|Wed.'s sales 103,694
|Wed.'s open int 408,864