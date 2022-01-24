CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|794
|796¼
|775¾
|794¾
|+14¾
|May
|801
|801
|780¾
|799¼
|+14½
|Jul
|787
|789¼
|772½
|788½
|+14¼
|Sep
|787¾
|789¾
|773½
|789¾
|+14¼
|Dec
|785½
|793¾
|778¼
|793½
|+13¾
|Mar
|793½
|796½
|788½
|793
|+9
|May
|784¾
|789¾
|782
|784
|+6¾
|Jul
|750
|766¾
|750
|758¾
|+8¾
|Sep
|755¾
|755¾
|755¾
|755¾
|+5¾
|Dec
|758¼
|766¼
|758¼
|760½
|+5½
|Mar
|757¼
|757¼
|757¼
|757¼
|+1
|May
|755½
|755½
|751
|755½
|+3¾
|Jul
|698
|705
|698
|705
|+10
|Est. sales 48,123.
|Fri.'s sales 80,645
|Fri.'s open int 381,230
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|617½
|619½
|609¼
|618½
|+2¼
|May
|615
|616¾
|606½
|614
|Jul
|608½
|611
|600¾
|606½
|—2
|Sep
|577¾
|580¼
|570½
|575
|—3½
|Dec
|564¼
|566½
|557¼
|561½
|—3¾
|Mar
|572
|574
|565
|569
|—4
|May
|576
|576
|569
|572¼
|—3½
|Jul
|574½
|575¾
|569¾
|570½
|—4¾
|Dec
|535
|536¾
|530¾
|532¾
|—2¾
|Est. sales 152,322.
|Fri.'s sales 312,135
|Fri.'s open int 1,522,909,
|up 13,002
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|621¾
|639½
|621½
|631
|+8
|May
|604¼
|608
|599
|600
|+7¾
|Jul
|567
|568
|567
|568
|+9¾
|Sep
|512
|512
|512
|512
|+5
|Dec
|517¼
|517¼
|517¼
|517¼
|+5½
|Est. sales 128.
|Fri.'s sales 620
|Fri.'s open int 3,893,
|up 55
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1419½
|1423¾
|1390½
|1403½
|—10¾
|May
|1428
|1432
|1398¼
|1411
|—12
|Jul
|1430¼
|1435½
|1402
|1414
|—13¼
|Aug
|1402
|1406¼
|1379
|1389½
|—10¾
|Sep
|1344
|1348½
|1328
|1334¾
|—9¼
|Nov
|1316
|1321
|1300
|1308
|—8¼
|Jan
|1318
|1321½
|1301½
|1309
|—8¼
|Mar
|1306¾
|1307¾
|1292¼
|1299
|—6½
|May
|1304
|1305
|1291
|1292¾
|—10
|Jul
|1298½
|1298½
|1293½
|1295¾
|—10¼
|Nov
|1251½
|1264
|1242
|1245¼
|—5¾
|Nov
|1170
|1170
|1170
|1170
|—2¼
|Est. sales 119,858.
|Fri.'s sales 176,775
|Fri.'s open int 724,674,
|up 1,427
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|62.72
|63.35
|61.74
|62.21
|—.79
|May
|62.80
|63.38
|61.81
|62.24
|—.83
|Jul
|62.63
|63.07
|61.55
|61.95
|—.81
|Aug
|62.01
|62.34
|60.97
|61.38
|—.68
|Sep
|61.21
|61.38
|60.24
|60.69
|—.56
|Oct
|60.41
|60.45
|59.47
|59.77
|—.68
|Dec
|60.12
|60.44
|59.06
|59.56
|—.63
|Jan
|59.86
|59.86
|59.01
|59.29
|—.62
|Mar
|59.55
|59.55
|59.01
|59.24
|—.32
|May
|59.25
|59.25
|58.75
|58.75
|—.52
|Jul
|58.79
|58.79
|58.79
|58.79
|—.27
|Est. sales 54,743.
|Fri.'s sales 126,771
|Fri.'s open int 406,463
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|395.40
|396.40
|388.30
|392.80
|+.10
|May
|394.10
|395.50
|387.10
|391.40
|—.70
|Jul
|393.60
|394.80
|386.50
|390.60
|—1.10
|Aug
|388.50
|388.60
|381.50
|385.30
|—1.10
|Sep
|379.90
|380.00
|374.60
|377.30
|—1.30
|Oct
|371.70
|371.70
|367.60
|369.40
|—1.10
|Dec
|371.90
|373.10
|367.40
|369.60
|—.80
|Jan
|368.90
|369.30
|366.20
|367.40
|—.90
|Mar
|363.80
|364.10
|361.90
|362.00
|—1.60
|May
|362.40
|363.30
|361.40
|363.30
|+2.30
|Jul
|361.40
|363.60
|361.40
|363.60
|+2.70
|Aug
|360.80
|360.90
|360.30
|360.30
|+2.10
|Sep
|357.50
|357.50
|357.50
|357.50
|+2.50
|Oct
|356.20
|356.20
|350.00
|350.00
|+1.40
|Dec
|356.40
|356.40
|344.10
|344.10
|—4.30
|Est. sales 55,334.
|Fri.'s sales 122,696
|Fri.'s open int 406,777