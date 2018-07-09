NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Jul 87.16 +.78
Sep 85.47 +1.02
Oct 85.96 87.09 85.43 86.58 +.93
Nov 85.47 +1.02
Dec 84.35 85.72 84.14 85.47 +1.02
Jan 85.36 +1.08
Mar 84.06 85.54 83.97 85.36 +1.08
May 84.30 85.85 84.28 85.48 +.99
Jul 84.52 85.96 84.52 85.49 +.85
Sep 79.98 +1.00
Oct 80.58 +.87
Nov 79.98 +1.00
Dec 78.66 79.99 78.66 79.98 +1.00
Jan 79.83 +.99
Mar 79.83 +.99
May 79.66 +.92
Jul 79.73 +.92
Sep 78.43 +.92
Oct 78.63 +.92
Nov 78.43 +.92
Dec 78.43 +.92
Jan 77.97 +.92
Mar 77.97 +.92
May 77.87 +.92
Est. sales 20,723. Fri.'s sales 21,919
Fri.'s open int 252,680