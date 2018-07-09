https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13060769.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Jul
|87.16
|+.78
|Sep
|85.47
|+1.02
|Oct
|85.96
|87.09
|85.43
|86.58
|+.93
|Nov
|85.47
|+1.02
|Dec
|84.35
|85.72
|84.14
|85.47
|+1.02
|Jan
|85.36
|+1.08
|Mar
|84.06
|85.54
|83.97
|85.36
|+1.08
|May
|84.30
|85.85
|84.28
|85.48
|+.99
|Jul
|84.52
|85.96
|84.52
|85.49
|+.85
|Sep
|79.98
|+1.00
|Oct
|80.58
|+.87
|Nov
|79.98
|+1.00
|Dec
|78.66
|79.99
|78.66
|79.98
|+1.00
|Jan
|79.83
|+.99
|Mar
|79.83
|+.99
|May
|79.66
|+.92
|Jul
|79.73
|+.92
|Sep
|78.43
|+.92
|Oct
|78.63
|+.92
|Nov
|78.43
|+.92
|Dec
|78.43
|+.92
|Jan
|77.97
|+.92
|Mar
|77.97
|+.92
|May
|77.87
|+.92
|Est. sales 20,723.
|Fri.'s sales 21,919
|Fri.'s open int 252,680
