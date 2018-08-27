https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13185968.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|82.15
|83.52
|82.15
|83.52
|+1.71
|Nov
|83.34
|+1.71
|Dec
|81.60
|83.54
|81.34
|83.34
|+1.71
|Jan
|83.52
|+1.73
|Mar
|81.72
|83.76
|81.57
|83.52
|+1.73
|May
|82.11
|83.94
|81.99
|83.78
|+1.60
|Jul
|82.47
|84.17
|82.39
|84.06
|+1.51
|Sep
|77.74
|+.96
|Oct
|79.69
|+1.34
|Nov
|77.74
|+.96
|Dec
|76.75
|78.00
|76.75
|77.74
|+.96
|Jan
|77.98
|+.92
|Mar
|77.74
|78.20
|77.68
|77.98
|+.92
|May
|77.98
|78.32
|77.91
|78.32
|+.89
|Jul
|78.03
|78.60
|77.96
|78.60
|+.90
|Sep
|75.16
|Oct
|76.88
|+.49
|Nov
|75.16
|Dec
|75.16
|75.23
|75.16
|75.16
|Jan
|74.99
|+.29
|Mar
|74.99
|+.29
|May
|74.89
|+.29
|Jul
|74.48
|+.29
|Est. sales 19,669.
|Fri.'s sales 18,295
|Fri.'s open int 251,652
