https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13218667.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|83.15
|83.93
|83.15
|83.93
|+1.80
|Nov
|83.85
|+1.86
|Dec
|82.50
|83.93
|82.50
|83.85
|+1.86
|Jan
|84.17
|+1.77
|Mar
|82.80
|84.22
|82.80
|84.17
|+1.77
|May
|83.25
|84.49
|83.25
|84.43
|+1.71
|Jul
|83.46
|84.69
|83.46
|84.63
|+1.67
|Sep
|78.73
|+1.00
|Oct
|80.02
|+1.44
|Nov
|78.73
|+1.00
|Dec
|78.15
|78.79
|78.00
|78.73
|+1.00
|Jan
|78.98
|+.94
|Mar
|79.00
|79.00
|78.98
|78.98
|+.94
|May
|79.35
|+.94
|Jul
|79.78
|+1.06
|Sep
|75.89
|+1.06
|Oct
|77.48
|+1.06
|Nov
|75.89
|+1.06
|Dec
|75.89
|+1.06
|Jan
|75.82
|+1.06
|Mar
|75.82
|+1.06
|May
|76.16
|+1.06
|Jul
|75.75
|+1.06
|Est. sales 23,842.
|Fri.'s sales 23,629
|Fri.'s open int 255,765,
|up 489
View Comments