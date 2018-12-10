NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Jan 79.88 —.35
Mar 80.35 80.60 79.35 79.88 —.35
May 81.19 81.57 80.50 80.89 —.28
Jul 81.79 82.13 81.25 81.46 —.27
Sep 77.63 —.40
Oct 78.54 —.27
Nov 77.63 —.40
Dec 77.85 78.13 77.53 77.63 —.40
Jan 78.31 —.32
Mar 78.38 78.42 78.31 78.31 —.32
May 78.85 —.32
Jul 79.09 —.32
Sep 75.23 —.32
Oct 75.86 —.32
Nov 75.23 —.32
Dec 75.23 —.32
Jan 75.36 —.32
Mar 75.36 —.32
May 76.32 —.32
Jul 75.91 —.32
Oct 75.82 —.32
Est. sales 18,597. Fri.'s sales 30,213
Fri.'s open int 220,289, up 656