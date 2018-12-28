https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13496023.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|72.05
|72.87
|72.05
|72.19
|+.13
|May
|73.41
|74.14
|73.32
|73.49
|+.17
|Jul
|74.50
|75.07
|74.30
|74.52
|+.24
|Sep
|73.23
|+.18
|Oct
|73.39
|+.31
|Nov
|73.23
|+.18
|Dec
|72.99
|73.61
|72.92
|73.23
|+.18
|Jan
|74.19
|+.21
|Mar
|74.00
|74.19
|74.00
|74.19
|+.21
|May
|74.36
|74.52
|74.36
|74.52
|+.18
|Jul
|74.81
|+.18
|Sep
|71.31
|+.18
|Oct
|71.91
|+.18
|Nov
|71.31
|+.18
|Dec
|71.31
|+.18
|Jan
|71.79
|+.18
|Mar
|71.79
|+.18
|May
|74.91
|+.18
|Jul
|74.58
|+.18
|Oct
|74.49
|+.18
|Est. sales 16,830.
|Thu.'s sales 25,731
|Thu.'s open int 212,845,
|up 1,361
