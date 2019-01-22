NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Mar 74.00 74.29 72.75 73.13 —.76
May 75.48 75.70 74.20 74.53 —.79
Jul 76.85 76.97 75.50 75.83 —.76
Sep 74.19 —.58
Oct 74.45 —.68
Nov 74.19 —.58
Dec 75.00 75.20 73.91 74.19 —.58
Jan 75.13 —.56
Mar 75.91 76.11 74.97 75.13 —.56
May 76.31 76.36 75.55 75.55 —.54
Jul 76.50 76.50 75.78 75.78 —.54
Sep 73.39 —.54
Oct 73.98 —.54
Nov 73.39 —.54
Dec 73.39 —.54
Jan 73.69 —.54
Mar 73.69 —.54
May 74.19 —.54
Jul 74.49 —.54
Sep 73.24 —.54
Oct 73.74 —.54
Nov 73.24 —.54
Dec 73.24 —.54
Est. sales 26,753.
Fri.'s open int 233,234, up 1,143