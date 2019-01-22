https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13552848.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|74.00
|74.29
|72.75
|73.13
|—.76
|May
|75.48
|75.70
|74.20
|74.53
|—.79
|Jul
|76.85
|76.97
|75.50
|75.83
|—.76
|Sep
|74.19
|—.58
|Oct
|74.45
|—.68
|Nov
|74.19
|—.58
|Dec
|75.00
|75.20
|73.91
|74.19
|—.58
|Jan
|75.13
|—.56
|Mar
|75.91
|76.11
|74.97
|75.13
|—.56
|May
|76.31
|76.36
|75.55
|75.55
|—.54
|Jul
|76.50
|76.50
|75.78
|75.78
|—.54
|Sep
|73.39
|—.54
|Oct
|73.98
|—.54
|Nov
|73.39
|—.54
|Dec
|73.39
|—.54
|Jan
|73.69
|—.54
|Mar
|73.69
|—.54
|May
|74.19
|—.54
|Jul
|74.49
|—.54
|Sep
|73.24
|—.54
|Oct
|73.74
|—.54
|Nov
|73.24
|—.54
|Dec
|73.24
|—.54
|Est. sales 26,753.
|Fri.'s open int 233,234,
|up 1,143
View Comments