*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|72.97
|72.98
|71.97
|71.97
|—.76
|May
|74.15
|74.64
|73.09
|73.13
|—.72
|Jul
|75.02
|75.61
|74.06
|74.09
|—.76
|Sep
|73.15
|—.63
|Oct
|73.69
|—.83
|Nov
|73.15
|—.63
|Dec
|73.80
|74.39
|73.11
|73.15
|—.63
|Jan
|74.26
|—.63
|Mar
|74.98
|75.50
|74.26
|74.26
|—.63
|May
|75.79
|75.79
|74.70
|74.70
|—.63
|Jul
|75.00
|—.61
|Sep
|72.06
|—.81
|Oct
|73.42
|—.61
|Nov
|72.06
|—.81
|Dec
|73.18
|73.25
|72.06
|72.06
|—.81
|Jan
|72.30
|—.81
|Mar
|72.30
|—.81
|May
|72.80
|—.81
|Jul
|73.10
|—.81
|Sep
|71.85
|—.81
|Oct
|72.35
|—.81
|Nov
|71.85
|—.81
|Dec
|71.85
|—.81
|Est. sales 25,667.
|Fri.'s sales 22,608
|Fri.'s open int 223,246,
|up 1,097
