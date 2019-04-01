https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-13732867.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|May
|77.73
|77.88
|77.18
|77.36
|—.25
|Jul
|78.00
|78.62
|77.92
|78.21
|—.10
|Sep
|75.92
|+.48
|Oct
|76.45
|+.47
|Nov
|75.92
|+.48
|Dec
|75.40
|75.95
|75.08
|75.92
|+.48
|Jan
|76.63
|+.53
|Mar
|76.15
|76.64
|76.15
|76.63
|+.53
|May
|76.48
|76.87
|76.39
|76.87
|+.54
|Jul
|76.49
|76.89
|76.40
|76.89
|+.51
|Sep
|72.52
|+.08
|Oct
|74.30
|+.07
|Nov
|72.52
|+.08
|Dec
|72.30
|72.52
|72.30
|72.52
|+.08
|Jan
|72.82
|+.08
|Mar
|72.82
|+.08
|May
|73.29
|+.08
|Jul
|73.39
|+.08
|Sep
|72.14
|+.08
|Oct
|72.64
|+.08
|Nov
|72.14
|+.08
|Dec
|72.14
|+.08
|Est. sales 37,836.
|Fri.'s sales 37,563
|Fri.'s open int 225,886
View Comments