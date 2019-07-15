NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Sep 63.95 +1.27
Oct 62.65 63.70 62.12 63.70 +1.34
Nov 63.95 +1.27
Dec 62.74 64.09 62.68 63.95 +1.27
Jan 65.00 +1.26
Mar 63.71 65.05 63.71 65.00 +1.26
May 65.04 65.81 64.63 65.80 +1.12
Jul 65.92 66.52 65.45 66.51 +.99
Sep 66.40 +.84
Oct 66.20 +.94
Nov 66.40 +.84
Dec 65.95 66.40 65.52 66.40 +.84
Jan 67.47 +.91
Mar 67.47 +.91
May 68.12 +.91
Jul 68.62 +.91
Sep 67.12 +.91
Oct 67.92 +.91
Nov 67.12 +.91
Dec 67.12 +.91
Jan 67.52 +.91
Mar 67.52 +.91
May 68.17 +.91
Est. sales 16,499. Fri.'s sales 18,118
Fri.'s open int 190,421, up 786