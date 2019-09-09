https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-14425811.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|58.75
|59.20
|58.71
|59.12
|+.39
|Nov
|58.98
|+.40
|Dec
|58.50
|59.09
|58.23
|58.98
|+.40
|Jan
|59.59
|+.28
|Mar
|59.22
|59.78
|58.94
|59.59
|+.28
|May
|59.92
|60.50
|59.85
|60.33
|+.27
|Jul
|60.67
|61.17
|60.67
|60.98
|+.31
|Sep
|62.05
|+.22
|Oct
|61.43
|+.17
|Nov
|62.05
|+.22
|Dec
|61.77
|62.16
|61.77
|62.05
|+.22
|Jan
|63.03
|+.22
|Mar
|63.03
|+.22
|May
|64.13
|+.32
|Jul
|65.13
|+.27
|Sep
|63.93
|+.12
|Oct
|64.63
|+.12
|Nov
|63.93
|+.12
|Dec
|63.93
|+.12
|Jan
|64.33
|+.12
|Mar
|64.33
|+.12
|May
|64.98
|+.12
|Jul
|65.63
|+.12
|Est. sales 15,219.
|Fri.'s sales 24,605
|Fri.'s open int 227,008,
|up 959
