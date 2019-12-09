NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Jan 65.38 —.62
Mar 66.01 66.25 64.81 65.38 —.62
May 67.12 67.12 65.85 66.40 —.45
Jul 67.56 67.56 66.69 67.17 —.34
Sep 67.30 —.34
Oct 67.42 —.34
Nov 67.30 —.34
Dec 67.65 67.65 66.94 67.30 —.34
Jan 67.84 —.30
Mar 68.06 68.06 67.84 67.84 —.30
May 67.99 —.30
Jul 68.09 —.25
Sep 66.84 —.30
Oct 67.59 —.15
Nov 66.84 —.30
Dec 66.84 —.30
Jan 66.54 —.35
Mar 66.54 —.35
May 66.94 —.35
Jul 67.34 —.35
Oct 66.84 —.35
Est. sales 27,839. Fri.'s sales 34,378
Fri.'s open int 196,834