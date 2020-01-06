https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-14953761.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Mar
|69.29
|70.10
|69.29
|70.04
|+.84
|May
|70.48
|71.16
|70.45
|71.09
|+.71
|Jul
|71.59
|71.88
|71.25
|71.84
|+.57
|Sep
|71.58
|+.34
|Oct
|71.79
|+.32
|Nov
|71.58
|+.34
|Dec
|71.35
|71.60
|71.03
|71.58
|+.34
|Jan
|71.98
|+.24
|Mar
|71.78
|72.02
|71.43
|71.98
|+.24
|May
|71.53
|71.75
|71.50
|71.61
|+.11
|Jul
|71.40
|71.49
|71.35
|71.38
|—.02
|Sep
|70.28
|—.02
|Oct
|70.88
|—.02
|Nov
|70.28
|—.02
|Dec
|70.25
|70.28
|70.22
|70.28
|—.02
|Jan
|68.83
|—.02
|Mar
|68.83
|—.02
|May
|68.58
|—.07
|Jul
|68.38
|—.12
|Oct
|68.13
|—.12
|Dec
|67.88
|—.12
|Est. sales 34,064.
|Fri.'s sales 31,340
|Fri.'s open int 229,873,
|up 3,016
View Comments