NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Jul 57.59 60.39 57.26 60.06 +2.47
Sep 58.71 +1.23
Oct 57.94 59.43 57.24 58.57 +1.30
Nov 58.71 +1.23
Dec 57.48 59.40 57.16 58.71 +1.23
Jan 59.24 +.76
Mar 58.47 60.10 58.22 59.24 +.76
May 59.62 60.38 59.05 59.49 +.11
Jul 60.35 61.15 59.61 59.84 —.30
Sep 58.64 +.25
Oct 58.94 +.25
Nov 58.64 +.25
Dec 58.60 59.94 58.18 58.64 +.25
Jan 59.59 +.25
Mar 59.59 +.25
May 60.39 +.25
Jul 60.99 +.05
Sep 59.89 +.05
Oct 60.19 +.05
Nov 59.89 +.05
Dec 59.89 +.05
Jan 60.39 +.05
Mar 60.39 +.05
Est. sales 56,601. Fri.'s sales 27,130
Fri.'s open int 192,454, up 3,929