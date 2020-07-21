https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15421095.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Sep
|62.95
|+.07
|Oct
|63.11
|63.27
|62.89
|62.91
|—.08
|Nov
|62.95
|+.07
|Dec
|62.80
|63.28
|62.65
|62.95
|+.07
|Jan
|63.61
|Mar
|63.57
|63.87
|63.37
|63.61
|May
|64.19
|64.43
|64.00
|64.21
|—.02
|Jul
|64.85
|64.96
|64.53
|64.75
|Sep
|62.96
|Oct
|63.59
|Nov
|62.96
|Dec
|62.99
|63.00
|62.84
|62.96
|Jan
|63.76
|—.04
|Mar
|63.76
|—.04
|May
|64.37
|—.04
|Jul
|65.01
|—.05
|Sep
|63.62
|—.04
|Oct
|64.32
|—.04
|Nov
|63.62
|—.04
|Dec
|63.62
|—.04
|Jan
|64.22
|—.04
|Mar
|64.22
|—.04
|May
|64.72
|—.04
|Est. sales 12,934.
|Mon.'s sales 14,012
|Mon.'s open int 177,077,
|up 1,498
