NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Sep 62.95 +.07
Oct 63.11 63.27 62.89 62.91 —.08
Nov 62.95 +.07
Dec 62.80 63.28 62.65 62.95 +.07
Jan 63.61
Mar 63.57 63.87 63.37 63.61
May 64.19 64.43 64.00 64.21 —.02
Jul 64.85 64.96 64.53 64.75
Sep 62.96
Oct 63.59
Nov 62.96
Dec 62.99 63.00 62.84 62.96
Jan 63.76 —.04
Mar 63.76 —.04
May 64.37 —.04
Jul 65.01 —.05
Sep 63.62 —.04
Oct 64.32 —.04
Nov 63.62 —.04
Dec 63.62 —.04
Jan 64.22 —.04
Mar 64.22 —.04
May 64.72 —.04
Est. sales 12,934. Mon.'s sales 14,012
Mon.'s open int 177,077, up 1,498