Oppenheimer: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $8.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 63 cents per share.

The investment banking and broker-dealer services provider posted revenue of $242.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $242.6 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Oppenheimer shares have increased roughly 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 73 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPY