OptiNose: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) _ OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yardley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $15.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.55. A year ago, they were trading at $9.56.

