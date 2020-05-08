Orion Engineered Carbons: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $18 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The producer of the chemcial additive carbon black posted revenue of $336 million in the period.

Orion Engineered Carbons shares have dropped 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 56% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OEC