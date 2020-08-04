Ormat Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) _ Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $23 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 45 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The geothermal company posted revenue of $174.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.9 million.

Ormat Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $710 million to $725 million.

Ormat Technologies shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $59.36, a decrease of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

