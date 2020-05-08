Orthofix: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) _ Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $25.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lewisville, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $104.8 million in the period.

Orthofix shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFIX