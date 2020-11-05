https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Orthofix-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15703919.php
Orthofix: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) _ Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $4.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Lewisville, Texas-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $111 million in the period.
Orthofix shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFIX
View Comments