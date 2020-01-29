Oshkosh: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) _ Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $75.7 million.

The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

Oshkosh shares have decreased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 27% in the last 12 months.

