Owens & Minor: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $55.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mechanicsville, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The medical supply distributor posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period.

Owens & Minor expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.20 per share.

Owens & Minor shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.62, rising fivefold in the last 12 months.

