PC Connection: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) _ PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $7.6 million.

The Merrimack, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $550 million in the period.

PC Connection shares have decreased roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $47.74, a rise of 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNXN