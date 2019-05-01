PDF Solutions: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The provider of software and services for semiconductor makers posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period.

PDF Solutions shares have climbed 56% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.13, a rise of 14% in the last 12 months.

