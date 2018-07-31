PJT Partners: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $130.7 million in the period.

PJT Partners shares have increased 21 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 26 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PJT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PJT