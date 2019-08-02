PNM Resources: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $75.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $330.2 million in the period.

PNM Resources expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.11 per share.

PNM Resources shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.

