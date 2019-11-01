PNM Resources: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $102.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company said it had net income of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.29 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $433.6 million in the period.

PNM Resources shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 36% in the last 12 months.

