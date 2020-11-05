PRA Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) _ PRA Group Inc. (PRAA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $42.5 million.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The debt collector posted revenue of $267.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $254.4 million.

PRA Group shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $37.12, an increase of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

