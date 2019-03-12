Pacific Ethanol: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) _ Pacific Ethanol Inc. (PEIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32 million in its fourth quarter.

The Sacramento, California-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The ethanol producer posted revenue of $334.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $386.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $60.3 million, or $1.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.52 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $1.34. A year ago, they were trading at $4.15.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEIX