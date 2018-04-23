Pacific Mercantile: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) _ Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $3.7 million.

The Costa Mesa, California-based bank said it had earnings of 16 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $16.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.2 million.

Pacific Mercantile shares have climbed 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 28 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PMBC