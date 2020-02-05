Panhandle Oil & Gas: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.9 million.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $10.6 million in the period.

Panhandle Oil & Gas shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.16, a decline of 55% in the last 12 months.

