Paramount Gold: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) _ Paramount Gold and Silver Corp. (PZG) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Winnemucca, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The miner posted revenue of $391,500 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $391,000.

The company's shares closed at $1.25. A year ago, they were trading at 81 cents.

