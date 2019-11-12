Paratek: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of $1.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.06 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.6 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4. A year ago, they were trading at $7.40.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRTK