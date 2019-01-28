Park National: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) _ Park National Corp. (PRK) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $26.3 million.

The Newark, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of $1.67 per share.

The financial services holding company posted revenue of $109.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $96.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $110.4 million, or $7.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $368 million.

Park National shares have risen almost 9 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $92.44, a fall of 11 percent in the last 12 months.

