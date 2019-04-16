Parke Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) _ Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $7.1 million.

The bank, based in Washington Township, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The holding company for Parke Bank posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.4 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Parke Bancorp shares have increased 20 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PKBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PKBK