Patriot Transportation: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $549,000.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 16 cents.

The tank truck carrier posted revenue of $21.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $257,000, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $88.7 million.

Patriot Transportation shares have fallen 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10, a decline of 43% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PATI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PATI