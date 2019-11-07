Pctel: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) _ Pctel Inc. (PCTI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomingdale, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The provider of antennas and services for wireless networks posted revenue of $23.6 million in the period.

Pctel shares have increased 67% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.16, a climb of 59% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCTI