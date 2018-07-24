Peabody Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $113.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 93 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The coal mining company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.

Peabody Energy shares have climbed 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 5 percent. The stock has risen 61 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BTU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BTU