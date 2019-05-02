Pennsylvania Real Estate: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Philadelphia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $20.7 million, or 26 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 25 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $21.6 million, or 30 cents per share.

The shopping mall real estate investment trust posted revenue of $85.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $84.7 million, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.9 million.

Pennsylvania Real Estate expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.20 to $1.34 per share.

The company's shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.06, a drop of 37% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEI