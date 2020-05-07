Penumbra: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) _ Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alameda, California-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $137.3 million in the period.

Penumbra shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $184.38, a climb of 42% in the last 12 months.

