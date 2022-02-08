Pfizer, Chevron fall; Harley-Davidson, Chegg rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Nvidia Corp., up $3.80 to $251.08.

The chipmaker abandoned a plan to buy chip designer Arm from Softbank.

Velodyne Lidar Inc., up 27 cents to $4.04.

Amazon acquired warrants to buy up to 39.5 million shares of the technology company.

Pfizer Inc., down $1.51 to $51.70.

The pharmaceutical company gave investors a discouraging profit and revenue forecast for the year.

Harley-Davidson Inc., up $5.61 to $41.73.

The Wisconsin-based motorcycle maker made a profit in the fourth quarter, surprising Wall Street.

Teradata Corp., up $10.61 to $50.89.

The data management company gave investors a strong profit forecast for the year.

Chevron Corp., down $2.11 to $136.44.

Oil prices fell and weighed down energy company stocks.

Sysco Corp., up $1.42 to $81.34.

The food distributor’s fiscal second-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Chegg Inc., up $4.36 to $31.63.

The provider of online textbook rental services reported strong fourth-quarter financial results on encouraging subscriber growth.