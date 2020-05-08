Phibro: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) _ Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $13.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.

The maker of animal health products and nutritional supplements posted revenue of $210.7 million in the period.

Phibro shares have fallen 8.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.

