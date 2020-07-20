Philips: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) _ Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $229 million.

On a per-share basis, the Amsterdam-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The medical imaging equipment maker posted revenue of $4.84 billion in the period.

Philips shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.

