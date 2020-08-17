Pingtan Marine: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FUZHOU, China (AP) _ Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Fuzhou, China-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The ocean fishing company posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 86 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.30.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PME