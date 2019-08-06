Pitney Bowes: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $23.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The mailing equipment and software company posted revenue of $860.8 million in the period.

Pitney Bowes expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to $1.05 per share.

The company's shares closed at $3.55. A year ago, they were trading at $8.25.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBI