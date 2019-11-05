Pitney Bowes: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $3.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 24 cents per share.

The mailing equipment and software company posted revenue of $790.1 million in the period.

Pitney Bowes expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 75 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $4.93. A year ago, they were trading at $8.09.

