Pivotal Software: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Pivotal Software Inc. (PVTL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $34.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The software and services company posted revenue of $168.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Pivotal Software expects its results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $169 million to $171 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Pivotal Software expects full-year results to range from a loss of 32 cents per share to a loss of 31 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $657 million to $659 million.

